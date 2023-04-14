Wigan's top doctors urge patients to stay away from busy A&E if possible as junior doctors' strike continues

It has been a busy week for the borough’s hospitals, as attendances have remained high during the 96-hour walkout by members of the British Medical Association.

Junior doctors will return to work at 6.59am on Saturday – though no agreement has yet been made in their dispute with the Government over pay.

Prof Sanjay Arya, medical director at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, and Dr Tim Dalton, co-chairman of Healthier Wigan System Board, have thanked people for their support during the strike.

But they have urged people to continue to stay away unless essential, so they can provide urgent and emergency care services for those who need it most.

Prof Arya said: “Our incredible staff across the health and social care system have once again stepped forward to meet significant challenges since the four-day Easter bank holiday and have continued to do so throughout this period of industrial action so far, and I must thank everyone for everything they are doing.

“I would also like to thank our people in the Wigan borough who have accessed our emergency department responsibly. I must stress that our teams are here to provide care to anyone who needs it, and if you have a life, limb or sight-threatening condition then of course, you should access our A&E.

Dr Sanjay Arya

“If a condition is not life, limb or sight-threatening, there are many more ways you can access help and support. Please continue to use NHS 111 online in the first instance or alternative services such as your GP, pharmacy or local urgent treatment centre like the one we have at Leigh Infirmary.

“Please continue to use these services when this industrial action period comes to an end tomorrow. This will help us treat those who need urgent and emergency care quicker and by the right healthcare professionals, at the right time and in the right place.

“You can also help us to help your loved ones by being available to support them when they are ready to be discharged from our hospitals. This is really important for the care and comfort of your loved ones and friends, and also helps our teams to free up hospital beds for patients waiting to be admitted.”

Dr Dalton added: “Alongside WWL’s emergency department, our GP practices and pharmacies have been very busy over the past week, but as Prof Arya says, our NHS services across the borough are absolutely here for you to use should you need them.

Dr Tim Dalton

“We are extremely grateful that the vast majority of the public do use our services in the way they are intended and we would very much appreciate your continued support.”

Anyone needing medical advice is encouraged to use NHS 111 Online. It can be used if you need medical help fast, but it is not an emergency; you don’t know who to call for medical help or you don't have a GP; you think you need to go to A&E or another NHS urgent care service; or you require information or reassurance about what to do.