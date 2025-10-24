NHS England and UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) are urging all eligible Wigan groups, especially children and young adults, to come forward for winter vaccinations as latest data suggests flu and Covid-19 is increasing early this year with hospitalisations starting to rise.

Current data indicates that flu cases amongst younger adults and school-age children are driving early flu cases alongside increased presentations to general practice and emergency departments.

With half-term coming up and people expected to socialise more, the NHS is also urging parents and carers to ensure they have signed and returned their child’s vaccine consent forms to their school, or to find their nearest catch-up community clinic this half-term if they have missed their school session, in a bid to prevent the virus spreading.

Since the start of the programme on October 1, vaccination rates across the country have been lower than expected and health bosses are encouraging eligible people to come forward and get this important protection sooner rather than later.

Alder Hey Children’s Hospital Flu Fairies: Nursing Sister Kelly and Advanced Nurse Practitioner Kate

Dr Linda Charles-Ozuzu, Regional Director of Commissioning for NHS England in the North West, said: “It’s worrying that we are seeing early cases of people in hospital with flu and Covid-19, particularly among children.

"We know vaccinations are the best form of protection and can help significantly reduce hospitalisations in our most vulnerable, so I would encourage people to come forward as soon as they can for these important jabs.”

Over one million vaccines have been delivered in the North West since the autumn/winter campaign kicked off – including over 100,000 school-aged children and more than 30,000 eligible toddlers to provide them with vital protection and minimise the spread to older adults and the wider population.

Across the region there is a wide range of options available for people to access vaccinations, with local teams hosting sessions close to home.

In Greater Manchester catch up clinics for school-aged children are happening at family hubs, leisure centres and sure start centres.

Across Lancashire and South Cumbria the vaccine van is on the road and will be at local supermarkets, a fire station and livestock markets.

In Cheshire and Merseyside the Living Well Bus will be visiting an Odean cinema in Warrington and Wickes stores in Southport and Halton amongst others.

There are even ‘flu fairies’ at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital who are working to protect the most vulnerable children providing vaccinations and reassurance to young patients. The team have flown in and given over 330 vaccines to children who are currently in hospital.

Parents of two and three-year-olds can also book online and for the first time ever drop-in to their local pharmacy to get their toddler vaccinated.

Dr Merav Kliner, Regional Deputy Director for UK Health Security Agency North West, said: "We strongly encourage all those who qualify for vaccination to come forward immediately to secure the best possible protection.

"The vaccine is the strongest defence we have against what can be a serious illness.

"Taking up the offer of vaccination could be the key to preventing serious illness and avoiding hospital admission.

"Individuals displaying symptoms of flu or Covid-19 - such as fever, persistent cough, fatigue or body aches - should limit their contact with others, especially those at higher risk."