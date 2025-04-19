Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work is well under way on the construction of a new multi-storey car park for Wigan infirmary.

Construction began on the structure at the beginning of the year and will be completed by 2026 to alleviate the parking pressures experienced at the hospital.

Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) were granted planning permission after submitting an application last summer following public engagement sessions with the community.

The new multi-storey car park (MSCP), along with enhancements to other trust car parks, will significantly improve overall car parking capacity at the infirmary, providing 356 spaces within the MSCP for patients and visitors and 64 surface level car parking spaces for staff.

A CGI image of what the car park will look like

The MSCP will also allow the trust to improve blue badge parking at Wigan Infirmary, with 21 additional blue badge patient and visitor spaces at the site, ensuring those with the greatest need are in the closest proximity to services where possible.

Further benefits also include improved flow into the site through the removal of barriers, leading to less queuing and congestion on Freckleton Street.

As vehicles will spend less time circling the car park, as more spaces will be available, this will lead to fewer emissions in the area.

Planning permission had previously been granted for one in 2020 to transform Freckleton Street car park into a three-and-a-half-storey structure with 611 spaces.

What Freckleton Street car park used to look like

But that project was scrapped two years later due to the rising costs of building materials.

Because of the reduced size of the new car park, a decision has been taken to continue using the Mesnes Terrace multi-storey in Wigan town centre for hospital staff who park up there and then take a shuttle bus to work.

Speaking after planning permission was granted,

WWL chief executive Mary Fleming said: “We are delighted that we can now begin work on this new development for our trust.

"Car parking is an important part of our patient and visitor experience, and we recognise that struggling to park can be frustrating and worrying for our patients when they are attending our sites for a healthcare appointment.

"This initiative is part of a trust wide project, to provide a much more improved car parking solution for all.

"I would like to thank our community and residents who gave us some valuable feedback during the engagement period, and for their support during this period of improvement work.

"We are confident our staff, patients, visitors and local residents will be happy with the new build once completed.”