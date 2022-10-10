Latest figures show that around 700 million people worldwide suffer from anxiety or depression and one in four people will experience one diagnosable mental health problem during their life.

According to the Mental Health Foundation, every year in the UK 70 million workdays are lost due to mental illness, including anxiety, depression and stress-related conditions.

The theme of 2022's World Mental Health Day, set by the World Federation for Mental Health, is 'make mental health and wellbeing for all a global priority'.

Don't suffer in silence - help is available is you are struggling with your mental health

World Mental Health Day is also a chance to talk about mental health in general, how we need to look after it, and how important it is to talk about things and get help if you are struggling.

Mental Health help available

999 (hospital)

Hospitals have a dedicated mental health team, so if you are in crisis use them – in most cases you won’t have to wait.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contact your GP

You can contact your GP surgery and ask for an emergency appointment. You should get one as soon as possible but you might need to wait for a doctor to call you back first.

Samaritans

If you want to talk to someone, about anything that is upsetting you, call Samaritans on freephone 116 123. They're always open and are there to listen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM)

CALM is the leading movement against male suicide, you can call them from 5pm to midnight, 365 days a year on 0800 58 58 58.

Papyrus

Papyrus is the UK charity for prevention of young suicide. You can contact their HOPELINEUK on 0800 068 4141. They are open 9am to 10pm weekdays and 2pm to 10pm weekends and bank holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crisis

You can text SHOUT to 85258 from anywhere in the UK, at any time of day to connect with a trained Crisis Volunteer.

Rethink Mental Illness

Rething Mental provides support and information for anyone affected by mental health problems, including local support groups. Telephone 0808 801 0525 or click here to visit their website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

You are not alone