WWL give organ donation week a big push

Over the last 12 months, Wrightington Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has helped change and save the lives of 11 people, thanks to the generous gift of organ donation from four organ donors, with the support of their families. They have also helped many more in their donation of tissues.

There are around 653 people in the North West currently waiting for a transplant.

Over two and a half million people in the region have opted in on the NHS Organ Donor Register.

Vikki Lloyd and Ann Joyce promoting organ donation

WWL want the topic to be talked about more openly amongst relatives to ensure families supports individual’s decisions, when they are approached about organ donation by a specialist nurse in hospital.

The law around organ donation changed in England in May 2020. All adults are now considered to have agreed to donate their own organs when they die, unless they record a decision not to donate or they are in one of the excluded groups.

However, relatives will still always be consulted before organ donation goes ahead. Each year, opportunities for transplants are missed because families are not sure what to do.

Vikki Lloyd and Ann Joyce who are WWL Hospital's Specialist Nurse's for Organ Donation said, “Knowing what your relative wanted, helps families support their decision around organ donation at what is often a difficult time.

“We need more people in the borough to talk with their loved ones about organ donation to give them the certainty they need to support their organ donation decision."

In honour of organ donors, their recipients and those waiting for a lifesaving transplant, WWL want to raise awareness around the gift of organ donation and encourage people to make their decision.

This week, they will be taking part in a virtual awareness campaign called Race for Recipients 2021.

The aim is to achieve a distance that equates to the number of people who are currently waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant in the UK, 1 mile per person. This is currently around 7,000 people which means 7,000 miles is the goal.

The distance can be accumulated by hiking, running, cycling, static equipment, a sports training session, doing the school run or just walking round the supermarket.

The challenge began on Saturday 18 September and will run to midnight on Sunday 26 September.

People are encouraged to get involved and join team WWL to help raise awareness for the matter.

To find out more about organ donation click here or call 0300 123 23 23.