WWL introduces ‘Jolly Trolley’ to help patients keep mentally and physically active while in hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Jolly Trolley has been introduced at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL), to help patients keep mentally and physically active, and prevent deconditioning while they are in hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Jolly Trolley is a self-contained interactive entertainment trolley which uses the latest technology to bring the benefits of music, relaxation and fun to patients while in our care. It includes a wide range of settings, including karaoke, games, quizzes and graphics, and has already been used to help celebrate patient’s birthdays, and help keep them engaged. The trolley is also fully mobile, which allows activities to take place anywhere in the Community Assessment Unit (CAU) where it is based.

The idea for the Jolly Trolley came to mind while an appreciative enquiry for reconditioning was carried out on CAU, to see what they could do to support patients staying on the ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Leverett, Unit Leader on CAU, said: “The Jolly Trolley helps patients keep both mentally and physically active, which is so important while they are in hospital. Research shows that if patients remain active during their hospital stay, this can reduce their length of stay and helps prevent them from deconditioning while in hospital.”

WWL's new Jolly Trolley

A fundraiser was carried out by staff on CAU, boosted by donations from WWL’s Three Wishes Charity Patient Wish fund, to buy the Jolly Trolley and other equipment, including a treadmill, pedal bike and other exercise equipment, to help support keeping patients active.

Dan said: “The impact the Jolly Trolley has already had on both patients and staff has been inspirational, bringing a feel-good factor to the ward with something everyone can participate in. The happiness and smiles that it brings to patients during what can sometimes be a difficult period is heartwarming, and it gives them the opportunity to reminisce and sing their favourite songs with their family and staff members.”

Kev Parker-Evans, Chief Nursing Officer, said: “The Jolly Trolley is another example of the work we do at WWL to really improve patient experience. Deconditioning can happen very quickly while in hospital and can be detrimental for a patients’ recovery, especially for those who are older. We are committed to making sure our patients are ready to get to the place they call home as soon as possible, as we believe this is the best place for their recovery, and initiatives like the Jolly Trolley support us to do this.”

The team on CAU now plan on running themed sessions throughout the year using the Jolly Trolley, to continue improving patient experience.