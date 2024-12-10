You’ll Catch Your Death of Cold!

After a weekend of perhaps the worst weather in memory, it may be easy for us to conclude that bad weather, in all its forms, is bad for you. There are some that would argue there is no such thing as bad weather, just inappropriate clothing. Others would advise that you avoid being out in less favourable conditions at all costs. Yet in the UK, this would mean potentially staying in for a large part of the year.

The truth is somewhere in between. However, countless myths exist which might deter the weary from enjoying some of the most beautiful times and scenery of the year, if dressed correctly.

Firstly, the cold does not cause the common cold, or indeed any other upper respiratory tract infections. These are viruses transmitted by droplets, typically coughing or sneezing. Your nasal passages are the first line of defence against such infections. At certain temperatures the little hairs in your nose that trap infections work less well. Yet it is still sensible to try to breathe through your nose. You may benefit from clothing that keeps the nose and face warm as the temperature drops.

Another oft told tale is that going out with wet hair is linked with pneumonia. Again, this is unlikely as pneumonia is a lower respiratory tract infection. Similarly, the amount of body heat lost through your head is not the staggering figure of 50%, the number being closer to 10%. That being said, it does make sense to cover your head, hands and feet in the colder weather. Layering up is the key to maintaining body warmth when out and about.

The dark nights are linked with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), a particular type of low mood. Many argue that the winter months are a cause of increased presentations with symptoms of depression. Yet this does not seem to be supported by any strong data. The incidence is roughly the same throughout the year. Some professionals advise that patients do not stop antidepressant medications during the winter months, but the time to consider this is whenever you feel ready to, rather than the time of the year.

There is an argument that you need extra calories during the winter months. However, we are not a species that hibernates, so again this does not bear out. This approach is likely to lead to unwanted weight gain, a risk factor for other health conditions. You should try to eat a balanced diet to maintain a good immune system. The NHS currently recommends an over-the-counter vitamin D supplement during the winter months. Some may need this year-round.

There are certain conditions that can be made worse by cold weather. Asthma, heart conditions and even migraines can be triggered by sudden exposure to extremes of temperature, as well as pressure changes. It is not unusual for someone with unstable angina to have an attack if they suddenly go out into a very cold environment.

Although we typically associate allergies with the warmer months, allergies to pets and house dust mites may flare during the winter, with spending more time in doors.

This being said, getting out and about, for those physically able, is vital. It is important for both your physical and mental health.

Staying inside for too long can be detrimental for your psychological wellbeing, and indeed push you to maladaptive coping mechanisms such as over eating, and excess alcohol.

Perhaps the most important part of enjoying the “bad weather”, is being mindful of any weather warnings. Dressing appropriately with layers that you can put on and take off will mean that you do not over heat, nor risk dropping your body temperature too much.

Though you may not feel the urge, staying hydrated is as important at this time of the year as any. Your urine should be straw coloured or lighter if you are getting enough fluids.

Excess alcohol can have the same effects in cold as well as hot weather. Intoxication may occur earlier, and it is vital that you do not consider “just walking home”, especially when it is dark. Confusion and disorientation may occur earlier, and hypothermia can be a significant risk.

Though it may not seem it, the sun’s rays penetrate all year round, so it makes sense to wear UV protection.

A sensible approach to the winter months can at best be very enjoyable, and at the least get you through some trying times.

Dr. Zakariya Waqar-Uddin, General Practitioner