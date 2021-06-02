Young Wigan patients can now have interactive fun thanks to high-tech hospital gift

Left to Right – Catherine Scott, Sophie (Mum) with Olivia (Daughter) and Mark Singleton.

The monies raised have enabled Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) to purchase the projector to help encourage play and bring a smile to children’s faces during their stay on the Wigan Infirmary ward.

Mark Singleton, Associate Director of Data Analytics and Assurance, and Catherine Scott, Play Support Worker, along with children on Rainbow Ward, came together to mark the official opening of this exciting new feature for the ward.

The interactive floor projection system is suitable for all ages and provides many themes and games, including educational activities, sports, dancing, competitive play games, and much more.

The interactive floor on Rainbow Ward

The system works by using the floor projector and motion sensor, which allows moving graphics and games to appear on the ground and reacts to hand and feet movements, and gestures.

WWL’s Data Analytics and Assurance, IM&T and Estates and Facilities Teams have all been fundamental to the success of the project, through working together to raise funds, and helping to reach this final stage of the implementation.

Mr Singleton said: “We are so pleased to have reached this point, especially with the added constraints of the pandemic.

“It’s been such a rewarding project to have worked on, and it wouldn’t have been possible without the funds raised by my colleagues and the kind donations from our partners. I’m so delighted to finally see it in action.

“We really hope this will help bring a smile to children during their stay with us.”

The Play Specialists and Play Support Workers at WWL use a variety of methods and resources to encourage play while in hospital to support the child/adolescent during their treatments and procedures, and bring some normality to a potentially stressful situation.

Catherine Scott, play support worker on Rainbow Ward, said: “When children are admitted into hospital, they can sometimes miss out on those experiences and opportunities for play, discovery and social interaction, especially being in new and unfamiliar surroundings.

“Ensuring there is a variety of opportunities for children of all ages to experience play and interaction is not only important for their growth, development, and overall wellbeing, but can also help to aid their recovery.

“To be able to give the children a choice between a wide range of interactive games and activities is essential and this new interactive floor projector does just that.

“We can’t wait for the children to see the floor come to life and turn into a virtual playground.”

Ward manager Heather Dineley added: “I would like to give a massive thanks to our colleagues and local companies for their kind and generous donations which have helped to make such a difference to our patients and their families.”

If you would like to donate to the Trust’s Three Wishes Charity, text ‘3WISHES’ to 70470, to donate £3 (Texts cost £3 plus one standard rate message) or visit the website https://www.justgiving.com/threewishes to make a donation or set up your own fundraising page.