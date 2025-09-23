13 pictures of Wigan people and street scenes in the 1970s

By Michelle Adamson
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 04:55 BST
Half a century has passed since many of these wonderful pictures of Wigan people and places were taken in the 1970s.

We hope they intrigue younger readers and refresh memories for older ones.

Residents of Woodhouse Lane, brothers Norman and Barnet Harmer in 1970s

Residents of Woodhouse Lane, brothers Norman and Barnet Harmer in 1970s Photo: Frank Orrell

A classic Ford Capri splashes through a flooded section of road under the railway bridge on Warrington Road, Lower Ince, in the summer of 1975. In the background is the Shepherds Arms pub.

A classic Ford Capri splashes through a flooded section of road under the railway bridge on Warrington Road, Lower Ince, in the summer of 1975. In the background is the Shepherds Arms pub. Photo: Frank Orrell

Duke Street, Goose Green, in February 1975.

Duke Street, Goose Green, in February 1975. Photo: Frank Orrell

Market Place, Wigan, in the mid 1970s when Lowes store was still in existence and the out of place brick facia of The Wigan Centre Arcade caused controversy.

Market Place, Wigan, in the mid 1970s when Lowes store was still in existence and the out of place brick facia of The Wigan Centre Arcade caused controversy. Photo: Frank Orrell

