We hope they intrigue younger readers and refresh memories for older ones.
Residents of Woodhouse Lane, brothers Norman and Barnet Harmer in 1970s Photo: Frank Orrell
A classic Ford Capri splashes through a flooded section of road under the railway bridge on Warrington Road, Lower Ince, in the summer of 1975. In the background is the Shepherds Arms pub. Photo: Frank Orrell
Duke Street, Goose Green, in February 1975. Photo: Frank Orrell
Market Place, Wigan, in the mid 1970s when Lowes store was still in existence and the out of place brick facia of The Wigan Centre Arcade caused controversy. Photo: Frank Orrell