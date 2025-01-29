It should summon up a few memories among some of you.
1. Wigan pictures from 2003
2. 2003
Shevington Sharks rugby players John Metcalfe and Barry Leahey have fun before setting off with dozens of others on the Sharks walk to raise money for multiple scleroisis research and the club. Photo: Geoff Shryhane
3. 2003
Local residents make their feelings known during the site visit by councillors to Reedsmere Close and Martindale Crescent. Photo: FRANK ORRELL
4. 2003
Ladies set sail for Wigan's 16th annual beer festival launched at the Orwell Wigan Pier. Pictured ltr; Pauline Marsh, peeping through the lifebeltJanet Gleave, Valerie Hollows Panda Alexander Susan White and Mia Reeves This year they want more women to join the beer bash. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW
