15 pictures showing what was makng the Wigan news in 2003

By Michelle Adamson
Published 29th Jan 2025, 04:55 BST
This forage into the Wigan Today archive produces 15 pictures taken by our newspaper photographers covering incidents and events 22 years ago in 2003.

It should summon up a few memories among some of you.

1. Wigan pictures from 2003

. Photo: STAFF

2. 2003

Shevington Sharks rugby players John Metcalfe and Barry Leahey have fun before setting off with dozens of others on the Sharks walk to raise money for multiple scleroisis research and the club. Photo: Geoff Shryhane

3. 2003

Local residents make their feelings known during the site visit by councillors to Reedsmere Close and Martindale Crescent. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

4. 2003

Ladies set sail for Wigan's 16th annual beer festival launched at the Orwell Wigan Pier. Pictured ltr; Pauline Marsh, peeping through the lifebeltJanet Gleave, Valerie Hollows Panda Alexander Susan White and Mia Reeves This year they want more women to join the beer bash. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

