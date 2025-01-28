15 Wigan news pictures from last century including ‘the oldest known view of Springfield Park.’
By Michelle Adamson
Published 28th Jan 2025, 15:45 BST
This gallery of Wigan news and view pictures spans many decades of the 20th century. Among them are several photographs of the Scholes area plus the earliest known picture of Wigan Athletic’s former home, Springfield Park, thought to have been taken well before the start of World War One.
