15 Wigan news pictures from last century including ‘the oldest known view of Springfield Park.’

By Michelle Adamson
Published 28th Jan 2025, 15:45 BST
This gallery of Wigan news and view pictures spans many decades of the 20th century. Among them are several photographs of the Scholes area plus the earliest known picture of Wigan Athletic’s former home, Springfield Park, thought to have been taken well before the start of World War One.

Enjoy the nostalgia!

.

1. Vintage pictures of Wigan

. Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Customers join in a sing song with the Spinners folk group after they opened Dawsons music shop in Hallgate in 1967.

2. RETRO

Customers join in a sing song with the Spinners folk group after they opened Dawsons music shop in Hallgate in 1967. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
RETRO 1995 - The Life Education mobile classroom arrives at St Patrick's primary school Scholes.

3. RETRO

RETRO 1995 - The Life Education mobile classroom arrives at St Patrick's primary school Scholes. Photo: gb

Photo Sales
Summer fun on Wrightington fishponds in the 1960s.

4. RETRO

Summer fun on Wrightington fishponds in the 1960s. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:WiganScholesWigan Athletic
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice