And here we have a gallery of pictures taken of people, wildlife, views and events at the popular reservoirs.
1. Young anglers take a break from fishing to feed a swan at Worthington Lakes in 1979
. Photo: SUBMITTED
2. A particularly portly grey squirrel searching for nuts
. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW
3. Worthington Lakes Launch Day Valley Action River Valley Initiative. Local mayors and mayoress from five different areas in 1999
. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON
4. Members of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds taking part in Britain's biggest birdwatch day on bank holiday Monday May 29 1989 at Worthington Lakes
. Photo: Frank Orrell