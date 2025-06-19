16 Worthington Lakes pictures from yesteryear

By Charles Graham
Published 19th Jun 2025, 04:55 BST
Worthington Lakes at Standish has been a go-to destination for walkers and nature lovers for decades.

And here we have a gallery of pictures taken of people, wildlife, views and events at the popular reservoirs.

.

1. Young anglers take a break from fishing to feed a swan at Worthington Lakes in 1979

. Photo: SUBMITTED

Photo Sales
.

2. A particularly portly grey squirrel searching for nuts

. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

Photo Sales
.

3. Worthington Lakes Launch Day Valley Action River Valley Initiative. Local mayors and mayoress from five different areas in 1999

. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON

Photo Sales
.

4. Members of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds taking part in Britain's biggest birdwatch day on bank holiday Monday May 29 1989 at Worthington Lakes

. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Standish
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice