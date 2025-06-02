See how many you recognise or remember.
A rag and bone cart plods over the canal bridge on Pottery Road with Eckersleys Mill in the background in the 1980s. Photo: Frank Orrell
The Princes cinema off Wallgate in January 1970 when it closed its doors for the last time with "The Mad Room" being the final film showing. It was officially opened on Monday 29th of October 1934 by the Mayor of Wigan, Coun. James Hall and British film star, Anna Neagle, who instead of making a speech danced a number from her most recent film "Nell Gwynn". The first film to be shown was "The House of Rothchilds" featuring George Arliss who at the time was Britain's most distinguished film actor. Photo: Frank Orrell
Prospect garage on Wigan Road, Standish, in 1970. Photo: Frank Orrell
