21 atmospheric pictures of yesteryear Wigan

By Michelle Adamson
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 15:45 BST
Some of these photographs of Wigan scenes date back to the century before last while others are much more recent. Some are familiar and others are unlikely to ring bells with anyone these days.

See how many you recognise or remember.

Vintage views of Wigan, some familiar, some less so

1. RETRO

Vintage views of Wigan, some familiar, some less so

A rag and bone cart plods over the canal bridge on Pottery Road with Eckersleys Mill in the background in the 1980s.

2. RETRO

A rag and bone cart plods over the canal bridge on Pottery Road with Eckersleys Mill in the background in the 1980s.

The Princes cinema off Wallgate in January 1970 when it closed its doors for the last time with "The Mad Room" being the final film showing. It was officially opened on Monday 29th of October 1934 by the Mayor of Wigan, Coun. James Hall and British film star, Anna Neagle, who instead of making a speech danced a number from her most recent film "Nell Gwynn". The first film to be shown was "The House of Rothchilds" featuring George Arliss who at the time was Britain's most distinguished film actor.

3. RETRO

The Princes cinema off Wallgate in January 1970 when it closed its doors for the last time with "The Mad Room" being the final film showing. It was officially opened on Monday 29th of October 1934 by the Mayor of Wigan, Coun. James Hall and British film star, Anna Neagle, who instead of making a speech danced a number from her most recent film "Nell Gwynn". The first film to be shown was "The House of Rothchilds" featuring George Arliss who at the time was Britain's most distinguished film actor.

Prospect garage on Wigan Road, Standish, in 1970.

4. RETRO

Prospect garage on Wigan Road, Standish, in 1970.

