22 pictures of Wigan's old market hall before it was razed

By Michelle Adamson
Published 12th May 2025, 04:55 BST
This is a gallery for those with slightly longer memories because it features Wigan town centre’s old market hall. It’s now 37 years since it was closed and demolished to make way for the Galleries.

A lot of these images were taken around the time of its closure.

Old Wigan market hall pictures

1. Wigan Market Hall pictures

Old Wigan market hall pictures Photo: STAFF

Joan and Jim Sutcliffe on their tripe stall in the old Wigan market hall in December 1987 just prior to closure of the building.

2. 1987

Joan and Jim Sutcliffe on their tripe stall in the old Wigan market hall in December 1987 just prior to closure of the building. Photo: Frank Orrell

Bill Worsley on his pot stall in the old Wigan market hall in December 1987 just prior to closure of the building.

3. 1987

Bill Worsley on his pot stall in the old Wigan market hall in December 1987 just prior to closure of the building. Photo: Frank Orrell

Frank Ryding on his newsagents stall in the old Wigan market hall in December 1987.

4. 1987

Frank Ryding on his newsagents stall in the old Wigan market hall in December 1987. Photo: Frank Orrell

