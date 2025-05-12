A lot of these images were taken around the time of its closure.
1. Wigan Market Hall pictures
Old Wigan market hall pictures Photo: STAFF
2. 1987
Joan and Jim Sutcliffe on their tripe stall in the old Wigan market hall in December 1987 just prior to closure of the building. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1987
Bill Worsley on his pot stall in the old Wigan market hall in December 1987 just prior to closure of the building. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1987
Frank Ryding on his newsagents stall in the old Wigan market hall in December 1987. Photo: Frank Orrell