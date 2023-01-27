23 photographs showing what was making the Wigan news in 1983

By Michelle Adamson
Published 27th Jan 2023, 04:55 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2025, 09:51 BST
Familiar faces, school sports, protests, parades and a wedding all feature in this collection as we take you back 42 years.

Here is a selection of the Wigan news, sport and features that we covered in 1983.

Rock and Roll fans Paul Mayston and Deborah Guthran flanked by best man, bridesmaids and page boy after rocking down the aisle for their wedding at Sacred Heart RC Church, Springfield, on Saturday 11th of June 1983.

Well known Wigan clogger Walter Hurst busy in his Hindley workshop on Wednesday 20th of July 1983.

Gary Walsh is given the support of his classmates at Whitley High School as he is signed as a goalkeeper for Manchester United at 15 years old in May 1983.

Lisa Walker, aged 5, from Blackrod, has a surprise encounter with Sgt. John Fairclough of the Police Underwater Search Unit at the National Waterways rally at Wigan Pier on bank holiday Monday 29th of August 1983.

