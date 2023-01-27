Here is a selection of the Wigan news, sport and features that we covered in 1983.
1. 1983
Rock and Roll fans Paul Mayston and Deborah Guthran flanked by best man, bridesmaids and page boy after rocking down the aisle for their wedding at Sacred Heart RC Church, Springfield, on Saturday 11th of June 1983. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 1983
Well known Wigan clogger Walter Hurst busy in his Hindley workshop on Wednesday 20th of July 1983. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1983
Gary Walsh is given the support of his classmates at Whitley High School as he is signed as a goalkeeper for Manchester United at 15 years old in May 1983. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1983
Lisa Walker, aged 5, from Blackrod, has a surprise encounter with Sgt. John Fairclough of the Police Underwater Search Unit at the National Waterways rally at Wigan Pier on bank holiday Monday 29th of August 1983. Photo: Frank Orrell