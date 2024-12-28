43 new-born Wigan babies pictured in September and October 2014

By Charles Graham
Published 28th Dec 2024, 04:55 GMT
Proud parents allowed our photographers into the maternity ward to take pictures of their new-borns for publication in the Wigan Observer more than 10 years ago.

These special pictures were all taken in September and October 2014. The tots will look a whole lot different now!

1. Wigan new-born babies in September and October 2014

. Photo: STAFF

2. Sarah Goulding from Standish, with baby Alexa, weighing 7lb 10.5oz

. Photo: Michelle Adamson

3. Sean Berry and Natalie Outram from Leigh with baby Myles James, weighing 7lb 9oz

. Photo: Michelle Adamson

4. Nicola Harvey and Stephen Sparks (not pictured) from Platt Bridge, welcomed Reece George,weighing 6lb 8oz

. Photo: Michelle Adamson

