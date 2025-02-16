A look back at Wigan life in pictures from 1979

By Michelle Adamson
Published 16th Feb 2025, 12:30 BST
Brownie and guide groups, snow scenes and police visiting pupils are among the people and events pictured in this collection of photos taken in Wigan 46 years ago in 1979.

We hope you enjoy them.

.

wwig-13-02-25-Wigan 79-NWUpload.jpg

Wigan scenes in 1979

RETRO 1979 - Local schools join Wigan Athletic players training sessions in January 1979

RETRO 1979

RETRO 1979 - Local schools join Wigan Athletic players training sessions in January 1979

RETRO 1979 Standish Lower Ground Brownies and Guides

1979

RETRO 1979 Standish Lower Ground Brownies and Guides

RETRO 1979 Snow scene at The Boars Head junction Standish

RETRO 1979

RETRO 1979 Snow scene at The Boars Head junction Standish

