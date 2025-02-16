A look back at Wigan life in pictures from 1979
Published 16th Feb 2025, 12:30 BST
Brownie and guide groups, snow scenes and police visiting pupils are among the people and events pictured in this collection of photos taken in Wigan 46 years ago in 1979.
1. wwig-13-02-25-Wigan 79-NWUpload.jpg
. Photo: Wigan scenes in 1979
2. RETRO 1979
RETRO 1979 - Local schools join Wigan Athletic players training sessions in January 1979 Photo: staff
3. 1979
RETRO 1979 Standish Lower Ground Brownies and Guides Photo: staff
4. RETRO 1979
RETRO 1979 Snow scene at The Boars Head junction Standish Photo: staff
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.