A step back in time: pictures from two Wigan schools in the 1970s

By Michelle Adamson
Published 15th Oct 2024, 04:55 BST
These treasurable pictures of Pemberton Secondary Girls School and Holgate Infants Orrell were taken in 1971 and 1977 respectively.

We hope these conjure up plenty of memories.

1977 - ORRELL HOLGATE INFANTS

1. RETRO

1977 - ORRELL HOLGATE INFANTS

Pemberton Secondary Girls School in September 1971

2. PEMBERTON SEC GIRLS 3.jpeg

Pemberton Secondary Girls School in September 1971

Pemberton Secondary Girls School in September 1971

3. RETRO

Pemberton Secondary Girls School in September 1971

Pemberton Secondary Girls School in September 1971

4. PEMBERTON SEC GIRLS 5.jpeg

Pemberton Secondary Girls School in September 1971

