A trip back to decades past to see fondly remembered shops no longer with us

By Sian Jones
Published 30th Sep 2024, 15:45 BST
These pictures of popular Wigan shops that are no longer on our high street should be a good test of longer memories.

See how many you recognise or remember.

1. Oliver Somers

. Photo: submit

Staff at the epartment store

2. Lowes

Staff at the epartment store Photo: Frank Orrell

Tom Baker Dr Who meets his fans at the wigan bookshop

3. James' Book Shop

Tom Baker Dr Who meets his fans at the wigan bookshop Photo: Frank Orrell

Ashton's tobacconists, Howard's pram shop, Johnson's dry cleaners and Wall Paper Stores.

4. PAGE 9 A familiar site for years at the top of Wallgate with the policeman on point duty and the old Wigan Corporation double decker coming into town past Ashton's tobacconists, Howard's pram shop, Johnson's dry cleaners and Wall Paper Stores.

Ashton's tobacconists, Howard's pram shop, Johnson's dry cleaners and Wall Paper Stores. Photo: SUBMIT

