See how many you recognise or remember.
1. Oliver Somers
. Photo: submit
2. Lowes
Staff at the epartment store Photo: Frank Orrell
3. James' Book Shop
Tom Baker Dr Who meets his fans at the wigan bookshop Photo: Frank Orrell
4. PAGE 9 A familiar site for years at the top of Wallgate with the policeman on point duty and the old Wigan Corporation double decker coming into town past Ashton's tobacconists, Howard's pram shop, Johnson's dry cleaners and Wall Paper Stores.
Ashton's tobacconists, Howard's pram shop, Johnson's dry cleaners and Wall Paper Stores. Photo: SUBMIT
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.