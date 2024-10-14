..
.

All change: vintage aerial pictures of Wigan and Scholes

By Charles Graham
Published 14th Oct 2024, 15:45 BST
High rise blocks dominate the skyline of Scholes, but it wasn't always that way as this gallery shows. Several pictures here take us back to 1972 which reveal the clearance that was taking place to make way for the flats.

There are also aerial images of big changes in Wigan town centre and other eye-in-the-sky local views from decades past.

.

1. Almost unrecognisable: views of Scholes during redevelopment in 1972

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Scholes looking very different in 1972 than it does now

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

3. Land in Scholes waiting for high-rise blocks to be built on in 1972

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

4. Scholes homes in 1972 which are no longer with us

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:WiganScholes
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice