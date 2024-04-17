Beauty spot: pictures from the past of Wigan's Worthington Lakes

Here is a gallery of pictures taken of people, wildlife, views and events at the ever popular reservoirs which might be getting quite a few more visitors this weekend as the weather finall dries up.
1. Worthington Lakes, Standish
. Photo: STAFF
2. Members of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds taking part in Britain's biggest birdwatch day on bank holiday Monday May 29 1989 at Worthington Lakes
. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. A rare picture of most of the lakes iced over in 1997
. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW
4. In the new classroom at the Environmental Education Centre at Worthington Lakes with local schoolchildren, Nathan Bennett and Stephanie Goddard, are the Mayor of Wigan, Coun. John E. Hilton and Sir Richard Evans, Chairman of United Utilities
. Photo: FRANK ORRELL
