The tradition began in the 1980s when the Wigan Pier nightclub would offer free entry on Boxing Day to anyone in fancy dress.
1. Wigan Boxing Day fancy dress 2024
. Photo: Dave Nelson
2. Wigan Boxing Day fancy dress 2024
. Photo: Dave Nelson
3. Wigan Boxing Day fancy dress 2024
. Photo: Dave Nelson
4. Wigan Boxing Day fancy dress 2024
. Photo: Dave Nelson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.