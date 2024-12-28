Boxing Day fancy dress: 53 Wigan party pictures

By Charles Graham
Published 27th Dec 2024, 15:45 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2024, 07:32 GMT
Wigan was a riot of colour as thousands of revellers, mostly in fancy dress, hit the streets for its traditional Boxing Day party. Dank and drizzle may have dampened costumes – which ranged from the satirical to the saucy – but not spirits.

The tradition began in the 1980s when the Wigan Pier nightclub would offer free entry on Boxing Day to anyone in fancy dress.

