Cakes, bread and pies: pictures from Wigan bakeries over the decades

Here’s an oven-ready collection of photographs taken in Wigan over 60 years or more featuring local bakeries - both factories and high street shops – their staff, loyal customers and the tasty treats they had to offer.
By Charles Graham
Published 21st Mar 2024, 04:55 GMT

Many have gone but there is always going to be a ready market for cakes, pies and bread in these parts!

.

1. Wigan bakeries

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. The girls from Lowther's Cakes line up at Harvey's bakery in 1974

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

3. Wendy Kwasnicki from My Little Artisan Organic Bakery, at an open day at Wigan Council for Voluntary Youth Service

. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
.

4. The old Sarah Lynn bakery at Wigan Pier in 1970

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.