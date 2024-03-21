Cakes, bread and pies: pictures from Wigan bakeries over the decades
Here’s an oven-ready collection of photographs taken in Wigan over 60 years or more featuring local bakeries - both factories and high street shops – their staff, loyal customers and the tasty treats they had to offer.
By Charles Graham
Published 21st Mar 2024, 04:55 GMT
Many have gone but there is always going to be a ready market for cakes, pies and bread in these parts!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.