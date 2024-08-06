.

Chuffed: Haigh Hall's decades-long love of trains

Haigh Woodland Park has been a magnet for families for generations and one of the fun part of visits there has often been jaunts on “locomotives/trains” of varying modest sizes. There has been a model railway running on a third-of-a-mile-track there since the 1950s (on and off), but since then there have also been excursions on tractor-drawn trains and the miniature railway is also a hit with visitors.