This little picture retrospective should revive plenty of happy memories and salutes those who have kept these attractions on track.
1. The launch of the Santa Express at Haigh Hall in 2013: train driver Derek Moss with passengers, councillors Couns Chris Ready and Ron Conway, Edna and John Hulme, of the Friends of Haigh Country Park, and Joanne Ramdewor, of Wigan Leisure and Culture Trust
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
2. Haigh Carnival youngsters enjoy 25p rides on the small gauge railway in 1986
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
3. A Wigan and District Model Engineering Society Open Day
. Photo: Paul Heyes
4. Wigan & District Model Engineering Society: Maurice Webster, who had taken 10 years to build William Nevada, with his wife Brenda , a long-suffering "train widow", after firing it up for the first time at Haigh Hall
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST