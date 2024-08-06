..
Chuffed: Haigh Hall's decades-long love of trains

By Charles Graham
Published 6th Aug 2024, 04:55 BST
Haigh Woodland Park has been a magnet for families for generations and one of the fun part of visits there has often been jaunts on “locomotives/trains” of varying modest sizes. There has been a model railway running on a third-of-a-mile-track there since the 1950s (on and off), but since then there have also been excursions on tractor-drawn trains and the miniature railway is also a hit with visitors.

This little picture retrospective should revive plenty of happy memories and salutes those who have kept these attractions on track.

1. The launch of the Santa Express at Haigh Hall in 2013: train driver Derek Moss with passengers, councillors Couns Chris Ready and Ron Conway, Edna and John Hulme, of the Friends of Haigh Country Park, and Joanne Ramdewor, of Wigan Leisure and Culture Trust

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

2. Haigh Carnival youngsters enjoy 25p rides on the small gauge railway in 1986

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

3. A Wigan and District Model Engineering Society Open Day

. Photo: Paul Heyes

4. Wigan & District Model Engineering Society: Maurice Webster, who had taken 10 years to build William Nevada, with his wife Brenda , a long-suffering "train widow", after firing it up for the first time at Haigh Hall

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

