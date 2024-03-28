Clean sweep: vintage pictures of Keep Britain Tidy litter picks and campaigns in Wigan

Wigan has been proud to be the home to the Keep Britain Tidy campaign (previously Tidy Britain and Encams) for decades and their operations in the area have afforded many opportunities for photo shoots.
By Charles Graham
Published 28th Mar 2024, 04:55 GMT

Here is a selection of pictures dating back to the beginning of the 1990s when a certain Prime Minister came a visiting.

1. Keep Britain Tidy in Wigan

2. Relaxing after her dash against trash is relay co-ordinator Sue Evers being stretchered by Tidy Britain Group press officer Peter Gibson with Great Uncle Bulgaria and staff Sharon Binks and Julie Hindley, at Trencherfield Mill in 1998

3. Marsh Green tennants' association were judging the annual gardens competition. The judges were hard at work and are (left to right): Teresa Jennings, People and Places Manager, Community Policeman PC John Hill and Joanne Smith, Tidy Britain Group Regional Officer

.

4. Wigan and Leigh College student Anthony Gallagher and Mesnes Park gardener David Smith are pictured at a clean-up near the Pagefield Building, held as part of Tidy Britain's "Just Bin It" campaign

