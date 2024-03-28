Clean sweep: vintage pictures of Keep Britain Tidy litter picks and campaigns in Wigan

Here is a selection of pictures dating back to the beginning of the 1990s when a certain Prime Minister came a visiting.
1. Keep Britain Tidy in Wigan
. Photo: STAFF
2. Relaxing after her dash against trash is relay co-ordinator Sue Evers being stretchered by Tidy Britain Group press officer Peter Gibson with Great Uncle Bulgaria and staff Sharon Binks and Julie Hindley, at Trencherfield Mill in 1998
. Photo: GARY BRUNSKILL
3. Marsh Green tennants' association were judging the annual gardens competition. The judges were hard at work and are (left to right): Teresa Jennings, People and Places Manager, Community Policeman PC John Hill and Joanne Smith, Tidy Britain Group Regional Officer
. Photo: John Leatherbarrow
4. Wigan and Leigh College student Anthony Gallagher and Mesnes Park gardener David Smith are pictured at a clean-up near the Pagefield Building, held as part of Tidy Britain's "Just Bin It" campaign
. Photo: NF
