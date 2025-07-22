We are so glad they were there to capture these moments in time long ago.
1. 1966
Hindley clog maker Harry Hurst at work in November 1966. Harry's son Walter carried on the tradition for many years afterwards. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 1969
Crowds gather to watch firemen battle the huge fire at John England's Gidlow Mills factory near Mesnes Park on Monday 20th of October 1969. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1969
An injured fireman is helped by colleagues during the huge fire at John England's Gidlow Mills factory near Mesnes Park on Monday 20th of October 1969. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1968
The last remaining blacksmith's forge in south west Lancashire on Kenyon Lane, Lowton, just before closure in 1968. The blacksmith is thought to be Herbert Jordan. Photo: Frank Orrell
