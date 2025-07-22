Discover what was making Wigan news in the 1960s

By Michelle Adamson
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 15:45 BST
Some of our retro picture galleries can be handy historical documents.Take these precious 15 pictures for instance, all taken by Wigan Observer photographers of local events and people in the 1960s.

We are so glad they were there to capture these moments in time long ago.

1. 1966

Hindley clog maker Harry Hurst at work in November 1966. Harry's son Walter carried on the tradition for many years afterwards. Photo: Frank Orrell

2. 1969

Crowds gather to watch firemen battle the huge fire at John England's Gidlow Mills factory near Mesnes Park on Monday 20th of October 1969. Photo: Frank Orrell

3. 1969

An injured fireman is helped by colleagues during the huge fire at John England's Gidlow Mills factory near Mesnes Park on Monday 20th of October 1969. Photo: Frank Orrell

4. 1968

The last remaining blacksmith's forge in south west Lancashire on Kenyon Lane, Lowton, just before closure in 1968. The blacksmith is thought to be Herbert Jordan. Photo: Frank Orrell

