Discover who and what were making Wigan news in August '05

By Charles Graham
Published 5th Aug 2025, 15:45 BST
We have wound the clock back precisely two decades for this Wigan picture retrospective to see what was making news and sporting headlines in August 2005.

There are a few familiar faces in and amongst.

1. Wigan's news and sport from August 2005 in pictures

. Photo: STAFF

2. Philip and Hazel Handley show the animal masks which they made and painted at an Animal Antics day at Wigan Pier

. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

3. St John Rigby College music and performing arts students, who were performing at the forthcoming WOW Wigan One World Multicultural Festival, help drum up support for the Wigan International Jazz Festival by playing Brazillian Marakutu drums at a free concert in Market Place folwing a three day workshop at college

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

4. Touring the Grand Arcade site are Syd Hall and Chris Edge with building manager Mark Richardson (Ieft)

. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

