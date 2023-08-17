An urban explorer captured these eerie scenes inside an abandoned Wigan borough pub.

The old Railway Hotel in Atherton remains a prominent and imposing Victorian-era building. But, as these pictures taken by Exploring with Jake show, the pub itself – with residential accommodation on the upper floors – is a shadow of its former self.

Despite this, poignant reminders of its former use are still visible – as well as the signage on the outside of the redbrick building, inside can be seen the optics behind the bar, empty beer barrels, even discarded teddy bears and an old jukebox single lying on the floor.

But everywhere else are the typical sad features of a neglected building – graffiti daubed walls and trashed rooms, with everything that could possibly be of any value stripped away.

