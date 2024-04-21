Eye in the sky: aerial views of Wigan's spectacular lock flight

They are one of the wonders of North West engineering, but perhaps not so celebrated in Wigan as some of the borough’s more notable landmarks. But the flight locks (21 according to the Canal and River Trust, 23 according to the National Transport Trust) between New Springs and Ince is nothing short of remarkable and well worth exploring by walkers and cyclists as well as boating enthusiasts.