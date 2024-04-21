Eye in the sky: aerial views of Wigan's spectacular lock flight

And these pictures taken by the drone camera of our photographer Kelvin show the sheer scale of this two-and-a-half-mile staircase for craft on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal that was opened in 1816, raising the waterway by 217ft and completing the 127-mile link between the two cities. It was, of course, impossible, to capture the whole length of the flight in one shot!
1. Drone view of Wigan Lock Flight. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. Drone view of Wigan Lock Flight. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
3. Drone view of Wigan Lock Flight. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
4. Drone view of Wigan Lock Flight. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
