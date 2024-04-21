Eye in the sky: aerial views of Wigan's spectacular lock flight

They are one of the wonders of North West engineering, but perhaps not so celebrated in Wigan as some of the borough’s more notable landmarks. But the flight locks (21 according to the Canal and River Trust, 23 according to the National Transport Trust) between New Springs and Ince is nothing short of remarkable and well worth exploring by walkers and cyclists as well as boating enthusiasts.
By Charles Graham
Published 21st Apr 2024, 15:45 BST

And these pictures taken by the drone camera of our photographer Kelvin show the sheer scale of this two-and-a-half-mile staircase for craft on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal that was opened in 1816, raising the waterway by 217ft and completing the 127-mile link between the two cities. It was, of course, impossible, to capture the whole length of the flight in one shot!

1. Drone view of Wigan Lock Flight. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. Drone view of Wigan Lock Flight. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. Drone view of Wigan Lock Flight. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. Drone view of Wigan Lock Flight. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

