Faces and places: pictures from Bolton Road, Ashton and Stubshaw Cross, from over many years

This selection of photographs from the Wigan Today archive of Ashton’s Bolton Road go back as far as the beginning of the 20th century but also feature quite a few familiar faces and landmarks from more recently.
By Charles Graham
Published 28th Feb 2024, 16:26 GMT

Enjoy the trip down Memory Lane!

1. Scenes from Bolton Road, Ashton and Stubshaw Cross, over the decades

. Photo: STAFF

2. Political rivalries were not put on hold as Conservative Wigan Mayor, Coun Michael Winstanley, got a soaking in the stocks from Labour neighbour, Coun Ann Rampling, at the Town Green Residents' Association Annual Summer Fete in the Town Green Garden on Bolton Road

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

3. Margaret and John Barton, founders of Barton's Wines and Spirits on Bolton Road which is thriving to this day

. Photo: UGC

4. Robbie Morris of Bolton Road, was an aspiring Dubstar DJ who was trying to drum up support for Dubstar music nights in Wigan

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

