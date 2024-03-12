Faces and places: pictures from Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge, over the decades

Here’s a little gallery of images showing residents, businesses and landmarks from decades past.
1. A Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer Royal Wedding party in Walthew Lane in 1981
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
2. Peter Roberts of The Handiman's Store
. Photo: JL
3. A view of Walthew Lane in the early part of last century
. Photo: STAFF
4. Walthew Lane, in April 1976, with the buildings on the right ready for demolition.The sign for the Platt Bridge Inn can be just seen on the left and the King William pub at the apex of Walthew Lane and Liverpool Road
. Photo: Frank Orrell