Kingsdown High School head girl Samantha Jennings and head boy Matthew Horrocks, both 15, along with Bob Saunders, director of environmental health, pass on some tips on neighbourhood renewal to Fiona Plumridge and Courtney Giles, from Stevenage Borough Council, at the 'information sharing day' at Wigan Investment Centre. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST