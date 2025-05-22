See how many more of these stories you recall.
1. 2002
The queen's coronation anniversary and the world cup come together on Wednesday 29th of May 2002 at All Saints RC Primary School, Golborne, to celebrate the Queen's Golden Jubilee. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 2002
Kingsdown High School head girl Samantha Jennings and head boy Matthew Horrocks, both 15, along with Bob Saunders, director of environmental health, pass on some tips on neighbourhood renewal to Fiona Plumridge and Courtney Giles, from Stevenage Borough Council, at the 'information sharing day' at Wigan Investment Centre. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
3. 2002
Lizzie Dykes goes potty with Sylvia Farnworth of Amos Hoskings potters to the kings of Cornwall at the Medieval Fair at St. Thomas the Martyr Church, Upholland, on Saturday 13th of July 2002. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 2002
Pie baron Dave Whittle awaits the Richard and Judy TV show to his premises in Pemberton, Wigan. Photo: Gary Brunskill
