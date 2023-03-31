They were at the Museum of Wigan Life to be presented with an illuminated volume which was made for Samuel Woods. He represented the Ince seat in the 1890s and became a prominent champion of working-class people in the Wigan area.

It was all a far cry from Sam’s early working life, which started down the pit at the age of seven.

The volume was presented to members of Sam’s family – who travelled from all over the country – by Wigan Council leader David Molyneux, on behalf of the Wigan Building Preservation Trust and the Wigan Local History & Heritage Society.

Wigan Council leader David Molyneux at the handing over event at the Museum of Wigan Life, with Helen Adams on the far right

Among those present were Sam’s great great granddaughter Helen Adams, 61, who travelled from her home in North Wales to attend the handing over. Her dad David Adams, who is now 91, is the last living link to Sam Woods, as his grandmother was Sam’s daughter.

David Adams, who was unable to attend the event in person on account of his age, said: "The exquisite manuscript that has been returned to the family is a testament to the esteem Sam Woods was held in by those he represented in Parliament.

"That his story continues to be of interest as evidenced by the meeting in Wigan is gratifying. Those who attended from the family have said how much they are looking forward to working with new friends in Wigan to add to the story of Sam Woods' remarkable life."

Andy Lomax, chair of Wigan Building Preservation Trust, with the historic volume presented to Sam Woods

Helen Adams said: “The volume is beautiful and is a fitting testament to who he was.

"Members of the immediate family also brought some of their own items of interest, including an illuminated manuscript given to Sam by the Baptist Church in recognition of his work as a preacher.

"It’s amazing to think how someone who went down the pit aged seven, with a limited education and a regional accent was able to go on to win elections against eminent opponents. He must have been phenomenal really.”

Born at Peasley Cross in St Helens in 1846, Sam Woods spent most of his adult life at Bryn. His only education was at a small school – which he attended from the age of 16 – set up by the owners of the colliery where he worked. Every night after work Sam attended the home of the teacher, often staying the whole night, and going to work from there in the morning.

Family and relatives of Sam Woods gathered at the Museum of Wigan Life for the handover of the presentation volume. Left to right are: Ali Fortuna (great great granddaughter), Ron Fortuna, John Adams (great great grandson), Helen Adams (great great granddaughter), Sally Cottrell, Tim Cottrell (great great great grandson), Stephen Maurice (great great grandson, Kathryn Cottrell (great great grand daughter)

He was elected as a pit checkweighman in 1875, and in his spare time he began to organise the miners in the Ashton and Haydock districts. He was a key figure in the formation of the Lancashire and Cheshire Miners' Federation, becoming its first president.

In 1892 Sam Woods, who was standing as Liberal-Labour, defeated the Eton and Oxford educated Colonel Henry Blundell-Hollinshead-Blundell in the conservative safe seat of Ince.

The bound volume handed over to the family was originally presented to Sam Woods in 1893 by the Wigan Typographical Association in recognition of his services to trades unionists generally by the stand he took on their behalf in Parliament.

The illuminated address book - which consists of just six pages - then came into the possession of Wigan Building Preservation Trust.

