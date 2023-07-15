The A-Z of Wigan reveals the streets and buildings, businesses and people connected with the town. Alongside the famous historical connections are unusual characters, tucked away places and unique events that might be less familiar.

Beginning in medieval times, the book progresses through the English Civil War and the expansion of the town during the Industrial Revolution through its coal mining, engineering and textile industries, alongside the opening of the Leeds-Liverpool Canal and the arrival of the railway.

Sue Gerrard with a copy of her new book, The A-Z of Wigan

The social conditions which resulted from this rapid change were written about by George Orwell in The Road to Wigan Pier - a book which still divides opinion almost a century after its publication.

The town is also noted for its entertainers and actors George Formby, Ian McKellen and Roy Kinnear; its Rugby League Club, the Wigan Warriors; and of course Wigan Athletic Football Club which won the FA Cup in 2012.

Readers will discover tales of all-night dancing at the home of Northern Soul and a fatal Zeppelin raid among many other fascinating facts in this A-Z tour of Wigan’s history. The 96-page book is fully illustrated with photographs and will appeal to all those with an interest in this historic town.

The A-Z of Wigan by Sue Gerrard is published by Amberley Books and goes on sale on July 15, price £15.99.