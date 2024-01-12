News you can trust since 1853
FASCINATING: the ever changing face of Wigan's Millgate over the decades

Some parts of Wigan town centre don’t look much different from they did generations ago. But, as these pictures from our archives show, the historic thoroughfare of Millgate has changed quite a bit over the last century or so.
By Charles Graham
Published 12th Jan 2024, 04:55 GMT

We’ve also included a few old faces from the street plus a couple of artists’ impressions of developments there that never saw the light of day

1. The Horse Shoe Hotel which was built in 1891 and stood on the junction of Station Road and Millgate and served its last pint on Saturday January 5 1985

2. A view down Millgate in the 1960s with the Famous Army Stores on the left and the Ship Inn and Salvation Army premises on the right

3. The upper part of Millgate in around 1889

4. The Ship Inn in Millgate in the late 1800s

