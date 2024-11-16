Festive flashback: Leigh Christmas lights switch-ons of the past

By Charles Graham
Published 16th Nov 2024, 15:45 GMT
It’s Leigh town centre’s lights switch-on this Sunday as part of the town’s frost fest, so we thought we would dip into our archives for pictures from previous events.

Comedy legend Ken Dodd and Leigh rugby stars prove to have been regular children, as do of course lots of children plus Santa! The photographs were taken between 1998 and 2015, usually in early to mid-December, rather than mid-November: how times have changed.

1. Leigh Christmas lights switch-ons of the past

. Photo: STAFF

2. Appledance Centre little ones performing When Santa Got Stuck Up The Chimney

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

3. Swimmer Heather Frederiksen with Wigan Mayor Rona Winkworth and Santa

. Photo: John Leatherbarrow

4. Singer Carl Dawson entertains the crowds

. Photo: John Leatherbarrow

