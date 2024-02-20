Flashback: pictures from over the decades of people, places and events in Lily Lane, Bamfurlong

There are a few familiar faces in it too.
1. Lily Lane, Bamfurlong
. Photo: STAFF
2. Wigan Olympic athlete Jenny Meadows officially opened Swift News on Lily Lane with owners Ann and Sean Swift
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
3. Bamfurlong Miners' Institute which stood on the corner of Lily Lane and Warrington Road. It was known locally as the Miners' Hall picture house and was demolished in the mid-1960s to make way for the new British Legion.
. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. Makerfield MP Ian McCartney (left) receives a signed peptition from local road safety campaigners on Lily Lane in Bamfurlong. Back row: local councillors Audrey Bennett, Barry Hampson and Eunice Smthurst with local residents, from left: Joan Wilcock, Carol Ballard and Kath Foster
. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON