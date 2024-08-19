Flashback: see what was making the Wigan news in the '80s
Published 19th Aug 2024, 15:45 BST
These snapshots of Wigan from four decades ago take us to fund-raising walks, a beauty contest and vintage street scenes.
Finalists in the Miss Wigan beauty contest held at Glitter's nightclub on Saturday 29th of November 1986. Photo: Frank Orrell
A busy Wigan bus station on Hope Street in February 1981. Photo: Frank Orrell
Retro 1986 - Walkers at Shevington Centre for the Unemployed cool off in the shade Photo: Gary Brunskill
Retro 1986 - Charity walkers arrive at Wigan Pier Photo: Gary Brunskill
