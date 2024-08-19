Flashback: see what was making the Wigan news in the '80s

By Michelle Adamson
Published 19th Aug 2024, 15:45 BST
These snapshots of Wigan from four decades ago take us to fund-raising walks, a beauty contest and vintage street scenes.

RETRO: 1980s

Finalists in the Miss Wigan beauty contest held at Glitter's nightclub on Saturday 29th of November 1986.

1. RETRO

Finalists in the Miss Wigan beauty contest held at Glitter's nightclub on Saturday 29th of November 1986. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
A busy Wigan bus station on Hope Street in February 1981.

2. RETRO

A busy Wigan bus station on Hope Street in February 1981. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Retro 1986 - Walkers at Shevington Centre for the Unemployed cool off in the shade

3. RETRO

Retro 1986 - Walkers at Shevington Centre for the Unemployed cool off in the shade Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
Retro 1986 - Charity walkers arrive at Wigan Pier

4. RETRO

Retro 1986 - Charity walkers arrive at Wigan Pier Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.