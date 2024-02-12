News you can trust since 1853
Flipping fun: pictures of pancake making, tossing and racing in Wigan over the years

You’d batter be ready: Pancake Day is almost upon us (Tuesday February 13). And just to get everyone in the mood, here is a collection of pictures from the Wigan Today archive featuring Shrove Tuesday-related events.
By Charles Graham
Published 12th Feb 2024, 04:55 GMT

Some date back half a century.

1. Wigan Pancake Day retrospective

. Photo: STAFF

2. A pancake race by Wigan Rates office staff in 1973

. Photo: STAFF

3. Staff from the Asda Depot at the Wheatlea Industrial Estate, from left, general manager Gail Jordan, warehouse operative David Costello, planning manager Louise Taberner and warehouse operative Karl Rajcza show their skills in a pancake tossing competition, to celebrate pancake day

. Photo: Michelle Adamson

4. Tracy Pilling in full flow during a pancake race in the WIgan Asda car park in 1998

. Photo: JL

