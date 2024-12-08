The event may not be to everyone’s tastes, but for many it’s a great bit of fun which celebrates a very popular Wigan product.
1. Competitors eye up the targets for the first ever official Wigan World Pie-eating Competition held at Harry's Bar in Wallgate on Monday March 2 1998.Ready for the first bite are, left to right, Scott Ormrod ( eventual winner who managed to consume 11 pies in half-an-hour), Kevin Thompson, Paul Heaton, Mike Black and Neil Grady from the USA.More than a hundred pies were downed by 15 contestants in the 30 minutes allowed.
. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. Rory McGrath and Paddy McGuinness film joined Tony Callaghan for a re-creation of the World Pie Eating Championships for their TV Show Rory and Paddy's Great British Adventure in 2015. Boltonian Paddy famously refused to take part, saying he wouldn't "let anything from Wigan pass my lips"!
. Photo: PAUL GREENWOOD
3. The 2013 winner Ian Coulton, 38, of Orrell
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
4. The 2011 winner was Neil Collier with Rob Stewart and Tony Callaghan
. Photo: John Leatherbarrow