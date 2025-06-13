A Conservative former Wigan councillor who earned the respect of his political rivals and has risen through national party ranks is be awarded the OBE.

Michael Winstanley said it was a “great privilege” to receive the medal for political and public service in King Charles’s birthday honours.

The borough has been Labour through and through for decades but the Thatcherite ward member for Orrell was nonetheless given another honour in 2010 when his peers elected him Wigan’s mayor.

He remains chairman of Wigan Conservative Federation and has also served as the party’s Greater Manchester area chair, North West chair and then president of the national convention.

Michael Winstanley OBE

And last September he was chairman of the Tory Party conference in Birmingham.

The Ashton 54-year-old says that he had always been a “true blue” regardless of the huge understatement that his heroine was not the most popular politician in Wigan during the 1980s.

He said: “My family had always been Conservative without entering politics and I grew up in the 1980s during the leadership of Margaret Thatcher and liked the way she had taken the country forward after what Labour had done to it in the 1970s.

"I always wanted to be involved in politics. Even at school when there was a debate, I was there to offer an alternative view.

"If I had only been interested in a political career, I could have joined the Labour Party and no doubt have stayed permanently in office and maybe become an MP. But I did it because I wanted to stand up for what I believe.”

Mr Winstanley was first elected as an Orrell councillor in 2000, eventually becoming Conservative group leader on Wigan Council. He was chair of the audit committee for three years and in 2010 became the borough’s first Tory mayor since 1980, and its youngest ever.

At the end of his civic year, he lost his seat but was back in 2016 until he was defeated again in 2022. He stood again the following year only to lose out by a few dozen votes, but has every intention of donning the blue rosette again for next year’s local elections.

Mr Winstanley said: “Politics have been and will continue to be central to my life. It was great chairing the party conference and giving a speech. Even though it came after a very difficult general election, there was a real buzz because we were choosing a new leader.

"I am still on the board of the party, having been a board member for three years, and am hoping to be vice-president of the convention in July.”

He said he had no idea who had nominated him for the honour but added: “I am delighted and it is a great privilege to get recognition for public service. It’s testament to the people I have worked with and people I have served over the years.”

Setting political differences aside, the Labour leader of Wigan Council David Molyneux said: “We would like to congratulate Michael on this well deserved honour.

"He has represented the borough in a political capacity for many years and carried out the role of Mayor of Wigan Borough with distinction in 2010/11.

"His continued support for the Mayor's Charity has helped many fantastic causes across the borough for many years."