GALLERY: Ashton-in-Makerfield Royal British Legion Centenary

Celebrations as the Ashton-in-Makerfield and district branch of the Royal British Legion held an evening with dinner and guest speakers to mark their centenary at the Mercure Hotel, Haydock.

By Michelle Adamson
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 2:31 pm
Updated Monday, 23rd August 2021, 4:39 pm

With thanks to all our sponsors, David Ogden Travel, Craig Murphy at Keepmoat Homes Wigan, Laura Ingham and her staff at Wigan Armed Forces HQ and all members and guests.

Photographs submitted by Ashton-in-Makerfield Royal British Legion.

Andy Reid MBE gave an emotional speech at the event.

Photo: submitted by Ashton-in-Makerfield RBL

Burma Star Veteran Lawrence Powers, 95, at the event.

Photo: submitted Ashton-in-Makerfield RBL

Ashton-in-Makerfield Royal British Legion celebrates 100 years.

Photo: submitted by Ashton-in-Makerfield RBL

A raffle and auction was held raising £1200, which will go towards an evening in memory of three branch members.

Photo: submitted by Ashton-in-Makerfield RBL

