GALLERY: Spectacular St George’s Day annual parade takes place in Wigan
Hundreds of people young and old gathered for the traditional St George’s Day parade in Wigan.
By Alan Weston
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 14:32 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 14:38 BST
Scouts, Beavers and Girl Guides set off from Mesnes Park, accompanied by a marching band, to the town centre. The Mayor of Wigan, Coun Marie Morgan, took the salute, with a ceremony at the cenotaph outside Wigan Parish Church, followed by a service.
