GALLERY: Spectacular St George’s Day annual parade takes place in Wigan

Hundreds of people young and old gathered for the traditional St George’s Day parade in Wigan.

By Alan Weston
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 14:32 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 14:38 BST

Scouts, Beavers and Girl Guides set off from Mesnes Park, accompanied by a marching band, to the town centre. The Mayor of Wigan, Coun Marie Morgan, took the salute, with a ceremony at the cenotaph outside Wigan Parish Church, followed by a service.

1. Scouts, Beavers and Girl Guides set off from Mesnes Park on their St George's Day Parade in Wigan. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

2. St George's Day Parade in Wigan. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

3. St George's Day Parade in Wigan. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

4. St George's Day Parade in Wigan. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

