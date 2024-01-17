GALLERY: Wigan Today readers have their say on the borough's worst eyesores
Earlier this month we came up with a rogues’ gallery of the worst eyesores in Wigan and the surrounding area. The idea of this was to name and shame borough grot spots in the hope that it will lead to action being taken to remedy them.
By Charles Graham
Published 17th Jan 2024, 04:55 GMT
Now we have turned the tables and asked readers what they think are the local landmarks and areas most in need of TLC. These are some of those identified.
1 / 3