GALLERY: Wigan Today readers have their say on the borough's worst eyesores

Earlier this month we came up with a rogues’ gallery of the worst eyesores in Wigan and the surrounding area. The idea of this was to name and shame borough grot spots in the hope that it will lead to action being taken to remedy them.
By Charles Graham
Published 17th Jan 2024, 04:55 GMT

Now we have turned the tables and asked readers what they think are the local landmarks and areas most in need of TLC. These are some of those identified.

1. A large part of Wigan town centre is transition at the moment, with all but the market hall razed of the old Galleries. It is an undoubted blot on the landscape at present but building work for new developments will be starting soon

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

2. Terraced homes and the former Tudor House pub on New Market Street offended quite a few eyes

Photo: MA

3. The old Ryland's Mill (Pagefield building) inevitably appears on the list

Photo: MA

4. The Famous Pagefield pub, at the junction of Gidlow Lane and Park Road, is another once beautiful building in desperate need of help

Photo: Michelle Adamson

