Gone but not forgotten: Wigan garages and car showrooms of decades past

By Charles Graham
Published 20th Jun 2024, 04:55 BST
For those with longer memories, this collection of Wigan Today archive pictures should bring back some fond ones of garages, filling stations and car showrooms of the 1960s to ’90s.

They include several taken at both Timberlakes and Hattons – both, of course, long gone.

1. Wigan garages of yesteryear

2. Wigan Athletic captain Larry Lloyd in the driver's seat with manager Harry McNally and players at the launch of a new car at Baldwins garage in 1982

3. French maids promoting a Gallic day at a Wigan garage in 1989

4. A Triumph Dolomite car from the Baldwin Timberlake garage is driven up the steps into the Trustee Savings Bank in King Street, Wigan, for a publicity stunt in July 1980

