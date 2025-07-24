Groundwork Wigan volunteers pictured over many years

By Charles Graham
Published 24th Jul 2025, 04:55 BST
Staff and volunteers from Groundwork have been helping to brighten up Wigan for many a year. The charitable trust and social enterprise, which runs Prince’s Trust programmes, has been involved in a vast number of environmental projects locally, whether carrying out major improvements at nature reserves or helping to create school or care home gardens.

Here is a selection of pictures from the Wigan Today archive showing some of that work and the heroes involved in it.

.

1. Groundwork Wigan staff, volunteers and projects over the years

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Home composting advisor Tony Hart, of who was giving home composting workshops at the United Utilities Hope Carr Barn Environmental Education Centre, Leigh, shows how it's done with daughter Ellie, 3, Diane Glasgow, from Groundwork Wigan and Chorley, and education officer Helen Riley with a kitchen caddy. The workshops to recycle kitchen waste were organised by WRAP (Waste and Resources Action Programme) and Wigan Council

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

Photo Sales
.

3. The mayor and mayoress of Wigan, Coun and Mrs Jimmy Jones present certificates to the winners of a Groundwork photographic competition in 1987

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

4. Wigan Groundwork staff had their chests and legs waxed to raise money for Children in Need and getting it all off his chest is Paul Collier with Marie Lawrence at Serenity Health and Beauty in Jaxon's Court, Wigan

. Photo: FO

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:WiganPrince's Trust
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice