Here is a selection of pictures from the Wigan Today archive showing some of that work and the heroes involved in it.
1. Groundwork Wigan staff, volunteers and projects over the years
. Photo: STAFF
2. Home composting advisor Tony Hart, of who was giving home composting workshops at the United Utilities Hope Carr Barn Environmental Education Centre, Leigh, shows how it's done with daughter Ellie, 3, Diane Glasgow, from Groundwork Wigan and Chorley, and education officer Helen Riley with a kitchen caddy. The workshops to recycle kitchen waste were organised by WRAP (Waste and Resources Action Programme) and Wigan Council
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
3. The mayor and mayoress of Wigan, Coun and Mrs Jimmy Jones present certificates to the winners of a Groundwork photographic competition in 1987
. Photo: STAFF
4. Wigan Groundwork staff had their chests and legs waxed to raise money for Children in Need and getting it all off his chest is Paul Collier with Marie Lawrence at Serenity Health and Beauty in Jaxon's Court, Wigan
. Photo: FO
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.