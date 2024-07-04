Happy memories: pictures of Wigan cub-scouts 1940s to 2010s

By Charles Graham
Published 4th Jul 2024, 04:55 BST
We’ve had girl-guides, we’ve had scouts and, most recently, brownies, so it only seems fair that we also publish a picture retrospective of Wigan cub-scouts too.

These pictures were taken between the 1940s and 2010s and we hope they bring back many happy memories.

1. Wigan cub-scouts 1940s-2010s

.Photo: STAFF

2. Standish Cub Scouts had been given a road safety lesson courtesy of Wigan Council Road Safety Officers. Pictured are Cubs Lewis, Fallon, Andrew and James

.Photo: PAUL GREENWOOD

3. Standish cubs who took part in a charity soccer competition in 1986

.Photo: Staff

4. Beaver cubs are presented with a cheque by Wigan Rugby League coach, Graham Lowe, during a visit to Central Park in 1987

.Photo: STAFF

