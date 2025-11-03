What's on in Wigan (November 3-9)

Here are 30 brilliant photographs of Wigan RLFC stars on the pitch between 1980 and 1985

By Michelle Adamson
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 15:45 GMT
Here’s a wonderful flashback to the Wigan rugby league team of the early 1980s in action.

They have been randomly selected from our extensive photographic archives, having been captured on film by our former photographer Frank Orrell.

Wigan scrum-half Gary Stephens plunges over for his very first try for the club in the Division 2 match against Dewsbury on Sunday 22nd of February 1981. Wigan won 35-11 in their one and only season in Division 2.

1. 1981

Wigan fans at the league game against St. Helens at Central Park on Boxing Day Thursday 26th of December 1985. Wigan won the match 38-14.

2. 1985

Wigan prop Brian Case battles through the St. Helens defence in the Good Friday league clash at Central Park on 1st of April 1983 which Wigan won 13-6.

3. 1983

Wigan centre Trevor Stockley races in for a try with Barry Williams alongside in the 2nd Division match against Dewsbury at Central Park on Sunday 22nd of February 1981. Wigan won 35-11 in their one and only season in Division 2.

4. 1981

