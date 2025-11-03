They have been randomly selected from our extensive photographic archives, having been captured on film by our former photographer Frank Orrell.
1. 1981
Wigan scrum-half Gary Stephens plunges over for his very first try for the club in the Division 2 match against Dewsbury on Sunday 22nd of February 1981. Wigan won 35-11 in their one and only season in Division 2. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 1985
Wigan fans at the league game against St. Helens at Central Park on Boxing Day Thursday 26th of December 1985. Wigan won the match 38-14. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1983
Wigan prop Brian Case battles through the St. Helens defence in the Good Friday league clash at Central Park on 1st of April 1983 which Wigan won 13-6. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1981
Wigan centre Trevor Stockley races in for a try with Barry Williams alongside in the 2nd Division match against Dewsbury at Central Park on Sunday 22nd of February 1981. Wigan won 35-11 in their one and only season in Division 2. Photo: Frank Orrell