The external works represent the first major phase of Wigan Council’s £37.5m masterplan to transform the iconic landmark into a nationally significant arts, culture and heritage destination.

Contractors HH Smith have been enlisted to carry out essential repairs to the stonework, windows, doors and roof of the Grade II* listed building - including the restoration of its glass dome and chimneys.

James Winterbottom, Wigan Council’s director of strategy and innovation, said: “This is the first big step towards restoring Wigan borough’s “jewel in the crown” to its former glory.

Aspull ward councillors from left, Chris Ready, Laura Flynn and Ron Conway at Haigh Hall as work begins on site.

“We’re so excited about what the future has in store for Haigh Hall and Haigh Woodland Park, and it’s all starting to feel very ‘real’ now with work set to begin on the external fabric of the hall.

“We know how much Haigh Hall means to the people of our borough and we can’t wait to begin the next chapter of its incredible story.”

The rejuvenation of Haigh Hall into a world class visitor attraction is being supported by £20m from the government’s Levelling Up fund - with the external works costing some £5m and set to last 56 weeks.

The restoration will remove the building from the English Heritage at risk register and lay the foundations for its bright future.

A large fence is being erected around Haigh Hall, the first steps of the renovation of the historic hall after funding was awarded.

Rob Smith, director at HH Smith, said: “We’re extremely excited to work on such a prestigious project and historically significant building.

“Through our social value commitments for the project, we hope to work closely with Wigan Council to ensure the local community benefits from the construction phase as much as possible, whilst also delivering the high-quality finish to the external works required to return the hall to its former glory.”

The Haigh Hall masterplan brings together plans for incredible and unique heritage, hospitality and horticultural experiences.

Creative directors Al and Al said: “This is a landmark leap on the journey to transform Haigh Hall into a world class visitor destination and the external work we begin now will secure the future of the Hall for generations to come.

A fence is being put up so work can begin on the exterior of Haigh Hall and could be up for two years.

“We are one step closer to the day when everyone will be able to explore every floor of a fully restored Hall, from the secret tunnels underground to the rooftop terrace and the stately rooms filled with magnificent treasures and home to the visionary Theodore Major art collection.”

The Victorian Bothy Cottages and Plantation Gates are also being renovated as part of wider plans for Haigh Woodland Park - backed by a £3.78m lottery grant.

AI and AI said they were now conducting trials of a new shuttle bus to replace the popular land train that used to take visitors from the Plantation Gates to the Hall.

Haigh Hall was built between 1827 and 1840 as the seat of the Crawford family, replacing an ancient manor house. The hall and grounds were sold to the then Wigan Corporation in 1947 for £18,000 when the family moved to its original home at Balcarres House in Fife. Despite their long links to the area, it was very rare for the Crawford family to intervene in matters concerning Haigh Hall.

The first steps of the renovation of historic Haigh Hall is now under way.

Haigh Hall has since returned to the local authority’s control and £20m Government funding has been secured to transform the building, opening restaurants, an underground bunker cinema, a gallery for Wigan artist Theodore Major’s work, a rooftop terrace for astronomy and other attractions.