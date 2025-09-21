Historic scenes of Wigan Wallgate over the years

By Michelle Adamson
Published 21st Sep 2025, 04:55 BST
We have been looking through our photo archives to find many general views along with news pictures of Wallgate, Wigan.

Some may be familiar but quite a few should be new to even the most dedicated Wigan Today reader!

RETRO - Wallgate, Wigan.

RETRO - Wallgate, Wigan. Photo: Wigan Today

RETRO - The Clarence Hotel Wallgate, Wigan, early 1900s

RETRO - The Clarence Hotel Wallgate, Wigan, early 1900s Photo: Wigan Today

RETRO 1971 - An elephant strides along Wigan town centre as families line the pavements of Wigan's Wallgate to see the circus come to town.

RETRO 1971 - An elephant strides along Wigan town centre as families line the pavements of Wigan's Wallgate to see the circus come to town. Photo: Wigan Today

RETRO 1971 - Families line the pavements of Wigan's Wallgate to see the circus come to town.

RETRO 1971 - Families line the pavements of Wigan's Wallgate to see the circus come to town. Photo: Wigan Today

