Some may be familiar but quite a few should be new to even the most dedicated Wigan Today reader!
1. RETRO
RETRO - Wallgate, Wigan. Photo: Wigan Today
2. RETRO
RETRO - The Clarence Hotel Wallgate, Wigan, early 1900s Photo: Wigan Today
3. RETRO
RETRO 1971 - An elephant strides along Wigan town centre as families line the pavements of Wigan's Wallgate to see the circus come to town. Photo: Wigan Today
4. RETRO
RETRO 1971 - Families line the pavements of Wigan's Wallgate to see the circus come to town. Photo: Wigan Today